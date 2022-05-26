Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Purchases 16,558 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,554,532 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,558 shares during the period. Trade Desk accounts for approximately 1.3% of Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA owned approximately 0.32% of Trade Desk worth $142,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in Trade Desk by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Trade Desk by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Trade Desk by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Trade Desk by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC grew its position in Trade Desk by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

TTD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Trade Desk from $125.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Guggenheim began coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Trade Desk from $90.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.83.

NASDAQ:TTD traded up $3.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.33. 7,972,847 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,787,911. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 220.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 2.15. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a one year low of $39.39 and a one year high of $114.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.47.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.25. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $315.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.28 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Trade Desk’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $623,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 6,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $441,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Profile (Get Rating)

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.