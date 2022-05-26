Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Raises Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,589 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $11,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Dollar General by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 74,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,601,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General by 146.2% during the fourth quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Professional Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Dollar General by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 93,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,011,000 after acquiring an additional 3,683 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the third quarter worth about $1,286,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $195.34. The stock had a trading volume of 2,987,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,155,489. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.52. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $183.25 and a twelve month high of $262.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.64% and a net margin of 7.01%. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 4th. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 21.65%.

In related news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 7,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total value of $1,768,221.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,836,960.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 10,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total value of $2,205,523.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Dollar General from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Dollar General from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Dollar General to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Dollar General from $272.00 to $263.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.27.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

