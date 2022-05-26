Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Reduces Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lessened its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EMR. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

EMR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $114.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.42.

In other Emerson Electric news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total value of $445,278.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE EMR traded up $2.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $86.83. The stock had a trading volume of 53,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,318,600. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.98. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $81.01 and a twelve month high of $105.99. The firm has a market cap of $51.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.42.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 43.10%.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

