Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Reduces Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA cut its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 92,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,935 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $7,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Blue Chip Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 25,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 15,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Essex LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Essex LLC now owns 32,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 17,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 3.6% during the third quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,742,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,259,401. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $79.00 and a 12-month high of $106.02. The company has a market capitalization of $139.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.87.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.47%. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This is an increase from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 78.85%.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 7,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.45, for a total transaction of $755,092.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 6,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total value of $672,744.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RTX shares. Argus boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Cowen lifted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.33.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

