Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Sells 1,101 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lowered its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,101 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 7.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,077,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,906,415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710,324 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter worth about $1,046,312,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,758,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $852,047,000 after purchasing an additional 321,934 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.7% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 9,764,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $451,070,000 after purchasing an additional 529,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 738,917.8% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 5,557,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,897,000 after purchasing an additional 5,556,662 shares during the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

In other news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total transaction of $1,008,788.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,482.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:WFC traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.36. 838,425 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,535,523. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $40.74 and a fifty-two week high of $60.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.17. The firm has a market cap of $171.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.14.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 25.35%. The company had revenue of $17.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.79%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.08.

About Wells Fargo & Company (Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.