Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Sells 11,427 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA cut its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,785,713 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 11,427 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up approximately 5.4% of Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Danaher were worth $587,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the third quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have commented on DHR. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $278.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $330.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.14.
Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 21.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.57%.
In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total value of $1,662,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,095,424.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.
Danaher Company Profile (Get Rating)
Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Danaher (DHR)
- Short-Covering Begins In Big Lots
- Agilent Technologies Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Yet
- Institutions Ring The Register On Toll Brothers Stock
- Dick’s Sporting Goods Falls Flat On Weak Guidance
- Investors Can Get 5%-Plus Dividend Yields on These 3 Buys
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.