Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Sells 1,571 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lessened its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,995 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,571 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Accenture were worth $51,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.3% in the third quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.3% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,917,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 4.4% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 662 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 16.0% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.5% in the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ACN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Accenture from $433.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Accenture in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Accenture from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Accenture from $440.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.35.

ACN stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $279.64. 1,806,002 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,611,396. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $268.17 and a 1-year high of $417.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $312.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $340.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.67 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 39.11%.

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,287 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.22, for a total value of $1,036,128.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,252,703.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 470 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.06, for a total value of $148,078.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 26,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,326,090.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,757 shares of company stock valued at $3,386,681 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture (Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.