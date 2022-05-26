Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Sells 255 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA cut its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,501 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in MSCI were worth $21,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 3.8% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 802,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $488,349,000 after acquiring an additional 29,747 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of MSCI in the third quarter worth about $3,590,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 4,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $542.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Raymond James raised shares of MSCI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $515.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $553.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $533.00 to $477.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $720.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $556.50.

NYSE MSCI traded up $2.19 on Wednesday, hitting $416.80. 472,303 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 640,732. The business’s fifty day moving average is $459.44 and its 200 day moving average is $529.21. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $376.41 and a 52 week high of $679.85. The company has a market capitalization of $33.87 billion, a PE ratio of 45.70 and a beta of 1.07.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $559.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.18 million. MSCI had a net margin of 35.65% and a negative return on equity of 205.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. MSCI’s payout ratio is presently 45.61%.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

