Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Sells 2,722 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA trimmed its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 313,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,722 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $73,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ecolab by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Ecolab during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 75.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ECL traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $157.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,359,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,513,418. The firm has a market cap of $45.08 billion, a PE ratio of 41.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.31 and a twelve month high of $238.93.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 19.35%. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 53.13%.

In other news, Director Tracy B. Mckibben bought 1,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $170.00 per share, with a total value of $250,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,146,820. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 600 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $171.01 per share, with a total value of $102,606.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,941,134.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ECL. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Boenning Scattergood cut shares of Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.07.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

