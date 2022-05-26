Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Sells 7,781 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA trimmed its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 440,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,781 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $26,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Nvwm LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 454.5% in the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $91.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.19.

Shares of XOM stock traded up $1.90 on Wednesday, hitting $96.30. The company had a trading volume of 29,895,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,603,854. The firm has a market cap of $405.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $52.10 and a twelve month high of $96.53.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $90.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.57 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 58.37%.

Exxon Mobil declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

