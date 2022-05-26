Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Trims Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA reduced its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,068,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 40,168 shares during the period. Fiserv comprises approximately 2.9% of Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA owned 0.46% of Fiserv worth $318,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv during the third quarter worth about $225,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,057,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 14.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fiserv by 6.0% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,799,000 after purchasing an additional 7,720 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Fiserv by 282.4% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 61,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,642,000 after purchasing an additional 45,249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FISV shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Cowen lowered Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Stephens started coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Fiserv from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.20.

In other Fiserv news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 67,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $94.96 per share, with a total value of $6,367,068.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,214,826 shares in the company, valued at $1,254,879,876.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total transaction of $4,485,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 216,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,621,083.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 612,575 shares of company stock worth $57,795,360. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ FISV traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $97.47. 2,235,259 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,671,014. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.55 billion, a PE ratio of 38.07, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.91 and a 12 month high of $119.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.64.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

