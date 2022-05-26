Lotus Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:LTSRF) Short Interest Up 2,603.7% in May

Lotus Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:LTSRF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,000 shares, a growth of 2,603.7% from the April 30th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,274,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of LTSRF stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $0.20. 88,788 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 436,630. Lotus Resources has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.23.
