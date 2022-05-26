LuaSwap (LUA) Price Reaches $0.0176 on Top Exchanges

LuaSwap (LUA) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 26th. LuaSwap has a total market capitalization of $3.05 million and $5,550.00 worth of LuaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, LuaSwap has traded up 9.5% against the dollar. One LuaSwap coin can now be bought for about $0.0176 or 0.00000060 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About LuaSwap

LuaSwap (LUA) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2020. LuaSwap’s total supply is 233,342,221 coins and its circulating supply is 173,056,452 coins. LuaSwap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

LuaSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LuaSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LuaSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LuaSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

