Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Stock Price Up 9.1%

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) shares rose 9.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as 19.14 and last traded at 19.04. Approximately 624,572 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 29,553,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at 17.45.

LCID has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Lucid Group from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Lucid Group in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Lucid Group in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lucid Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lucid Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of 34.17.

The business’s 50 day moving average is 20.90 and its 200-day moving average is 31.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 11.45 and a quick ratio of 16.11.

Lucid Group ( NASDAQ:LCID Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported -0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.30 by 0.25. The company had revenue of 57.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 55.56 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18334.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LCID. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the third quarter worth $192,549,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Lucid Group in the third quarter valued at $481,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Lucid Group in the third quarter valued at $287,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Lucid Group in the third quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Lucid Group in the third quarter valued at $375,000. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

