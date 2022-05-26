Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) Receives C$13.58 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$13.58.

LUN has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$14.70 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Lundin Mining to a “buy” rating and set a C$14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Haywood Securities upped their price target on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James set a C$16.00 price target on Lundin Mining and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Lundin Mining to C$14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

In other Lundin Mining news, insider Nemesia S.a.r.l. bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$9.84 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,459,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,172,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$946,262,410.16. Also, Senior Officer Jinhee Magie sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.66, for a total transaction of C$349,671.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 271,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,161,760.15.

TSE:LUN traded up C$0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$10.98. 1,156,917 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,111,573. Lundin Mining has a 12-month low of C$8.56 and a 12-month high of C$14.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.01 and a 200-day moving average price of C$11.29.

About Lundin Mining (Get Rating)

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.