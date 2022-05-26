Lynx Global Digital Finance (OTCMKTS:CNONF) Trading Up 152.6%

Lynx Global Digital Finance Co. (OTCMKTS:CNONF – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 152.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. Approximately 12,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 9,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.05.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.15.

Get Lynx Global Digital Finance alerts:

About Lynx Global Digital Finance (OTCMKTS:CNONF)

Lynx Global Digital Finance Corporation provides financial technology, solutions, and services for merchants, financial institutions, and other B2B industry partners by integrating to the Lynx digital payment platform. It offers a digital payment platform with a suite of payment solutions, which include merchant acquiring solutions; card issuing; money transfer; merchant acquiring; digital assets and deposit accounts; embedded finance; and foreign exchange.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lynx Global Digital Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lynx Global Digital Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.