M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $34.14

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $34.14 and last traded at $34.22, with a volume of 4238 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.73.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MDC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of M.D.C. from $49.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.67.

The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 7.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.20.

M.D.C. ( NYSE:MDC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. M.D.C. had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.51%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.01%.

In other news, Director David E. Blackford sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $114,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,793.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Herbert T. Buchwald sold 9,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total transaction of $374,518.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in M.D.C. by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 225,699 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,559,000 after acquiring an additional 85,920 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 93.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 747,189 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,808,000 after buying an additional 361,931 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,519 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 3,757 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,434 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,035 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period. 83.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

