Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $75.82 Million

Brokerages expect that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) will announce $75.82 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Madison Square Garden Sports’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $80.80 million and the lowest is $70.83 million. Madison Square Garden Sports posted sales of $146.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 48.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports will report full year sales of $725.89 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $706.16 million to $744.51 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $778.70 million, with estimates ranging from $773.50 million to $782.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Madison Square Garden Sports.

Get Madison Square Garden Sports alerts:

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $337.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.95 million. Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative return on equity of 35.82% and a net margin of 9.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 84.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Madison Square Garden Sports has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.50.

Shares of NYSE MSGS traded up $3.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $163.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,183. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $168.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.42 and a beta of 0.92. Madison Square Garden Sports has a 1-year low of $151.28 and a 1-year high of $203.37.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearline Capital LP boosted its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 23.0% during the third quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 104,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,362,000 after buying an additional 19,485 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Boyar Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,009,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 1.6% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 13,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

About Madison Square Garden Sports (Get Rating)

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association NBA and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League NHL. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (AHL) and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League (NBAGL).

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Madison Square Garden Sports (MSGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.