Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Shares Gap Up to $66.14

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $66.14, but opened at $68.74. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $68.05, with a volume of 300 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MDGL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 7th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $133.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.66 and its 200-day moving average is $81.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.28.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MDGL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.75) by $0.39. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($3.32) EPS. Analysts forecast that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -14.55 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 70.0% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 15,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 6,265 shares in the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $248,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 35,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,802,000 after buying an additional 2,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 83.0% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 9,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 4,153 shares in the last quarter. 81.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor-ß agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

