MaidSafeCoin Price Tops $0.17 (MAID)

MaidSafeCoin (MAID) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 26th. One MaidSafeCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000576 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MaidSafeCoin has a market cap of $77.15 million and $3,856.00 worth of MaidSafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MaidSafeCoin has traded 9.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MaidSafeCoin alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 188.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41,512.27 or 1.40249380 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 59.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00020953 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003375 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 594.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001338 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $147.24 or 0.00497464 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00031488 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000286 BTC.

About MaidSafeCoin

MaidSafeCoin was first traded on April 22nd, 2014. MaidSafeCoin’s total supply is 452,552,412 coins. MaidSafeCoin’s official website is safenetwork.tech . MaidSafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @maidsafe and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MaidSafeCoin is /r/maidsafe and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MaidSafeCoin’s official message board is safenetforum.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Client applications can access, store, mutate and communicate on the network. The clients allow people to anonymously join the network and cannot prevent people joining. Data is presented to clients as virtual drives mounted on their machines, application data, internal to applications, communication data as well as dynamic data that is manipulated via client applications depending on the programming methods employed. Examples of client apps are; cloud storage, encrypted messaging, web sites, crypto wallets, document processing of any data provided by any program, distributed databases, research sharing of documents, research and ideas with IPR protection if required, document signing, contract signing, decentralized co-operative groups or companies, trading mechanisms and many others. The clients can access every Internet service known today and introduce many services currently not possible with a centralised architecture. These clients, when accessing the network, will ensure that users never type another password to access any further services. The client contains many cryptographically secured key pairs and can use these automatically sign requests for session management or membership of any network service. Therefore, a website with membership can present a join button and merely clicking that would sign an authority and allow access in the future. Digital voting, aggregated news, knowledge transfer of even very secret information is now all possible, and this is just the beginning! “

Buying and Selling MaidSafeCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MaidSafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MaidSafeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MaidSafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MaidSafeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MaidSafeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.