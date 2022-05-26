Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Purchased by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 327.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,669 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 67,173 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $1,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MRO. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 147.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,191,593 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $85,246,000 after buying an additional 3,091,506 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP purchased a new position in Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,456,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 297.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,766,654 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070,608 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $19,345,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,524,498 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $139,972,000 after buying an additional 1,065,757 shares during the period. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

In other news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 86,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total value of $2,189,354.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 27,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total transaction of $655,165.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,290,067 shares of company stock valued at $32,798,479. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MRO stock opened at $29.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.25. The company has a market cap of $20.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.58. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $10.41 and a 12 month high of $29.24.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.04. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 35.01% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 11.15%.

Several analysts have recently commented on MRO shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.06.

Marathon Oil Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.