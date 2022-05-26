Marc Seguin Purchases 15,000 Shares of Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM) Stock

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM – Get Rating) Director Marc Seguin acquired 15,000 shares of Doman Building Materials Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$6.69 per share, with a total value of C$100,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 223,200 shares in the company, valued at C$1,493,208.
Shares of TSE:DBM opened at C$6.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.67. Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$6.13 and a 1-year high of C$9.50. The stock has a market cap of C$581.79 million and a PE ratio of 5.06.
Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$641.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$618.37 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
DBM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James cut their target price on Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.50 to C$9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. National Bankshares cut their target price on Doman Building Materials Group from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Doman Building Materials Group in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$10.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$9.89.
Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. distributes building materials and related products in Canada, the United States, and Hawai. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, renovation, and electrical products. The company owns approximately 117,000 acres of private timberlands, and strategic licenses and tenures.
