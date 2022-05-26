Marc Seguin Purchases 15,000 Shares of Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM) Stock

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM – Get Rating) Director Marc Seguin acquired 15,000 shares of Doman Building Materials Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$6.69 per share, with a total value of C$100,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 223,200 shares in the company, valued at C$1,493,208.

Shares of TSE:DBM opened at C$6.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.67. Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$6.13 and a 1-year high of C$9.50. The stock has a market cap of C$581.79 million and a PE ratio of 5.06.

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$641.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$618.37 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.36%. This is a boost from Doman Building Materials Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Doman Building Materials Group’s payout ratio is presently 39.30%.

DBM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James cut their target price on Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.50 to C$9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. National Bankshares cut their target price on Doman Building Materials Group from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Doman Building Materials Group in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$10.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$9.89.

About Doman Building Materials Group

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. distributes building materials and related products in Canada, the United States, and Hawai. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, renovation, and electrical products. The company owns approximately 117,000 acres of private timberlands, and strategic licenses and tenures.

