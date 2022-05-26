Marechale Capital (LON:MAC) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.85

Marechale Capital Plc (LON:MAC – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2.85 ($0.04) and traded as low as GBX 2.33 ($0.03). Marechale Capital shares last traded at GBX 2.48 ($0.03), with a volume of 165,367 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of £2.01 million and a PE ratio of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a current ratio of 4.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2.84 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2.91.

Marechale Capital Company Profile

Marechale Capital Plc, a corporate finance company, provides strategic, merger and acquisition, and advisory services in the United Kingdom and Europe. It offers financing solutions to early stage and growth capital companies; and capital raising services, such as equity financing, mezzanine, and debt financing services.

