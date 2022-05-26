Maree Arnason Acquires 7,500 Shares of Gold Road Resources Limited (ASX:GOR) Stock

Gold Road Resources Limited (ASX:GOR – Get Rating) insider Maree Arnason acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.36 ($0.96) per share, with a total value of A$10,162.50 ($7,207.45).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.47.
Gold Road Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Dentsply Stock is Repricing Itself
- Is Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Starting To Bottom Out?
- Short-Covering Begins In Big Lots
- Agilent Technologies Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Yet
- Institutions Ring The Register On Toll Brothers Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Gold Road Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Road Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.