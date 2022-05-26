MariMed Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRMD) Short Interest Up 392.0% in May

MariMed Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRMD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,100 shares, a growth of 392.0% from the April 30th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,167,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MRMD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MariMed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “speculative buy” rating on shares of MariMed in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MariMed in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Get MariMed alerts:

OTCMKTS:MRMD opened at $0.59 on Thursday. MariMed has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.81 million, a PE ratio of 29.26 and a beta of 3.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.75.

MariMed ( OTCMKTS:MRMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $31.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.40 million. MariMed had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 20.87%. Equities analysts anticipate that MariMed will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

MariMed Company Profile (Get Rating)

MariMed Inc engages in cultivation, production, and dispensing of medicinal and recreational cannabis in the United States and internationally. The company offers cannabis genetics produce flowers and concentrates under the Nature's Heritage brand; cannabis-infused products in the form of chewable tablets and powder drink mixes under the brand Kalm Fusion; natural fruit chews under the Betty's Eddies brand; brownies, cookies, and other social sweets under the Bubby's Baked brand; and cannabidiol formulations under the Florance brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MariMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MariMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.