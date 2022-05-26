Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.13-$10.09 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $9.22. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $205.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $201.40.

Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock opened at $142.09 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $148.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 52-week low of $132.65 and a 52-week high of $175.79. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.36 and a beta of 2.14.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide ( NYSE:VAC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 9.84%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.49) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.67%.

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, VP Michael E. Yonker sold 1,000 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.35, for a total transaction of $155,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lizabeth Kane-Hanan sold 6,308 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.44, for a total transaction of $993,131.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $457,000. Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $425,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

