Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII) Director Pamela G. Marrone Sells 21,009 Shares of Stock

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII – Get Rating) Director Pamela G. Marrone sold 21,009 shares of Marrone Bio Innovations stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.15, for a total transaction of $24,160.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,199,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,569.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Marrone Bio Innovations stock opened at $1.09 on Thursday. Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $1.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.03 and a 200 day moving average of $0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $198.68 million, a P/E ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 0.36.

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Marrone Bio Innovations had a negative return on equity of 70.87% and a negative net margin of 47.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MBII has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Marrone Bio Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marrone Bio Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Marrone Bio Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $1.30 in a report on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.01.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Marrone Bio Innovations by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 215,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 21,548 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 215,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 21,703 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 75,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 22,027 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 81,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 25,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

About Marrone Bio Innovations

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc discovers, develops, and sells biological products for crop protection, crop health, and crop nutrition. Its products include Emergen, Foramin, Foramin ST, Optima, Takla, Pacesetter, Ympact, UBP, and UBP ST for increasing crop health, yield, and quality; Grandevo, a bioinsecticide that controls sucking and chewing insects through feeding; Haven, a plant health product to reduce sun stress and dehydration; Jet-Ag and Jet-Oxide peroxyacetic acid sanitizers that prevent, suppress, eliminate, and control algae, fungi, and bacterial diseases in agriculture and horticultural industries; and Majestene, a bionematicide to control soil-dwelling nematodes and certain soil borne insects.

