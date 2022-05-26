MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MasterCraft Boat from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, April 9th.

Shares of MCFT opened at $22.55 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.89 million, a PE ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.50. MasterCraft Boat has a 1-year low of $20.94 and a 1-year high of $29.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.12.

MasterCraft Boat ( NASDAQ:MCFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.15. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 56.19%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MasterCraft Boat will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCFT. Coliseum Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MasterCraft Boat in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,438,000. Forager Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MasterCraft Boat during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,031,000. Divisar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,213,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,852,000 after purchasing an additional 130,333 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,072,000. Finally, Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat in the 4th quarter valued at $4,107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

