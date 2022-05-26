Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Purchased by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,191 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 647 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $13,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Match Group by 1,767.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 23,661 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Match Group from $150.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Match Group from $165.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Match Group from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Match Group from $153.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.89.

MTCH stock opened at $73.48 on Thursday. Match Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.87 and a 12-month high of $182.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.28. The company has a market cap of $20.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.56, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.18.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Match Group had a net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 220.83%. The company had revenue of $798.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

