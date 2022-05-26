Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Purchased by Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH grew its holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,824 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Match Group were worth $643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 1,767.1% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MTCH. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Match Group from $150.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Match Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Match Group from $150.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.89.

NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $73.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.56, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.28. Match Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.87 and a 12 month high of $182.00.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. Match Group had a net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 220.83%. The firm had revenue of $798.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

