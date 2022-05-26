Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its holdings in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,875 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,219 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Match Group were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MTCH. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 35,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,662,000 after purchasing an additional 10,618 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 4,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 65,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,274,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,565,000 after purchasing an additional 64,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 1,907.1% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 85,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,281,000 after purchasing an additional 81,050 shares in the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTCH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Match Group from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Match Group from $150.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Match Group from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Match Group from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.89.

Shares of MTCH opened at $73.48 on Thursday. Match Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.87 and a 1 year high of $182.00. The company has a market cap of $20.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.97 and a 200-day moving average of $110.28.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Match Group had a net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 220.83%. The company had revenue of $798.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

