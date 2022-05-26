Matthew Macfarlane Acquires 815,326 Shares of iCetana Limited (ASX:ICE) Stock

iCetana Limited (ASX:ICE – Get Rating) insider Matthew Macfarlane purchased 815,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$26,090.43 ($18,503.85).
The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
iCetana Company Profile (Get Rating)
