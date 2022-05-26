Matthew Macfarlane Acquires 815,326 Shares of iCetana Limited (ASX:ICE) Stock

iCetana Limited (ASX:ICE – Get Rating) insider Matthew Macfarlane purchased 815,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$26,090.43 ($18,503.85).

The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

iCetana Company Profile

iCetana Limited, a software company, provides video analytics solutions in the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company engages in the development and commercialization of iCetana Solution, an AI-assisted video surveillance software to provide automated real-time anomalous event detection.

