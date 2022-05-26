Maven Securities LTD Acquires 240 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Maven Securities LTD raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 48.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 737 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Maven Securities LTD’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $176,464,000. Carmignac Gestion bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter worth $120,362,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 462.9% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 296,715 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $142,126,000 after purchasing an additional 244,007 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $131,173,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1,265.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 181,326 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $86,674,000 after buying an additional 168,048 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Shares of PANW traded up $2.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $507.69. The stock had a trading volume of 37,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,802,611. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $350.96 and a 12 month high of $640.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.00 billion, a PE ratio of -127.01 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $565.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $540.51.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.11. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 54.57% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.62) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 25,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.67, for a total value of $13,954,917.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 951 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.56, for a total value of $476,983.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,899 shares in the company, valued at $952,462.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 71,983 shares of company stock valued at $41,064,660. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PANW shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $670.00 to $823.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $610.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $700.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $626.48.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.