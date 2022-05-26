Maven Securities LTD Acquires Shares of 147,041 Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 147,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,653,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 842,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,648,000 after purchasing an additional 4,724 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 266,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,677,000 after purchasing an additional 27,304 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 6,194 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Under Armour by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 5,885 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Under Armour stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.80. 6,364,838 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,267,425. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.09 and a 52 week high of $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.05.

In other Under Armour news, CAO Aditya Maheshwari sold 2,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $45,340.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

UA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Under Armour from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet cut Under Armour from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

About Under Armour (Get Rating)

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.