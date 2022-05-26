Maven Securities LTD Buys New Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,505,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LBRDK. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LBRDK traded up $0.91 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $120.34. The stock had a trading volume of 849,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,027. Liberty Broadband Co. has a one year low of $107.40 and a one year high of $194.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $19.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $128.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.18.

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $248.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.94 million. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 99.93%. On average, research analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LBRDK shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Liberty Broadband from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $222.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Liberty Broadband presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.14.

In other Liberty Broadband news, Director J David Wargo purchased 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $110.76 per share, with a total value of $33,228.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 32,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,568,022.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile (Get Rating)

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.