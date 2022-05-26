Maven Securities LTD Buys New Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,505,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LBRDK. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ LBRDK traded up $0.91 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $120.34. The stock had a trading volume of 849,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,027. Liberty Broadband Co. has a one year low of $107.40 and a one year high of $194.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $19.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $128.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.18.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LBRDK shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Liberty Broadband from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $222.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Liberty Broadband presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.14.
In other Liberty Broadband news, Director J David Wargo purchased 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $110.76 per share, with a total value of $33,228.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 32,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,568,022.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.
Liberty Broadband Company Profile (Get Rating)
Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.
