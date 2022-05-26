Maven Securities LTD Decreases Stock Position in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Maven Securities LTD decreased its holdings in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) by 63.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 178,650 shares during the period. PNM Resources comprises approximately 0.1% of Maven Securities LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Maven Securities LTD’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $4,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in PNM Resources by 1.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in PNM Resources by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PNM Resources by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in PNM Resources by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in PNM Resources in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNM traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.45. The stock had a trading volume of 395,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,256. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.39. PNM Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.84 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.46.

PNM Resources ( NYSE:PNM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $434.08 million during the quarter. PNM Resources had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 10.38%. As a group, analysts predict that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.347 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.50%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PNM. Mizuho raised their price target on PNM Resources from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on PNM Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.33.

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

