Maven Securities LTD Invests $1.20 Million in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter worth $85,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 2,395.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the third quarter worth $127,000. Institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

WAL stock traded up $2.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.03. The company had a trading volume of 576,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,016. The firm has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.92. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $71.68 and a 12 month high of $124.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.83.

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $555.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.09 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 41.03% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is 15.57%.

In related news, General Counsel Randall S. Theisen sold 6,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $591,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO J. Kelly Jr. Ardrey acquired 2,000 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $73.57 per share, with a total value of $147,140.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,181.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 5,150 shares of company stock worth $394,784. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

WAL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation to $105.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.67.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile (Get Rating)

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.