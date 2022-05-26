Maven Securities LTD Invests $2.20 Million in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,195,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 131.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,456,000 after acquiring an additional 21,082 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 2,134.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,061,000 after acquiring an additional 154,614 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,865 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,369 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 3,215 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth about $381,000. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKSI traded up $2.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.90. The stock had a trading volume of 348,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,250. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.26 and a fifty-two week high of $191.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.93. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.12. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 22.81%. The company had revenue of $742.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.56 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 30th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is 8.57%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MKS Instruments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.56.

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.99, for a total value of $44,997.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

