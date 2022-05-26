Maven Securities LTD Invests $514,000 in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Luxor Capital Group LP increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 446.1% during the 3rd quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 3,050,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,822,000 after buying an additional 2,491,769 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,577,000. North Peak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,386,000. Dendur Capital LP increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 147.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dendur Capital LP now owns 2,562,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,593,000 after buying an additional 1,527,456 shares during the period. Finally, Makena Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 352.4% during the 3rd quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC now owns 1,279,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,177,000 after buying an additional 996,273 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on BLDR. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $106.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.38.

NYSE:BLDR traded up $3.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $65.48. 31,112 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,671,754. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.08 and a 200 day moving average of $70.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.24 and a 1-year high of $86.48.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $1.75. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 39.10%. Builders FirstSource’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

