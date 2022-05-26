Maven Securities LTD Makes New $2.46 Million Investment in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 48,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,456,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NUS. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 8.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,450,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,638,000 after purchasing an additional 264,454 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 736,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,389,000 after purchasing an additional 173,643 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the third quarter worth about $6,482,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 295,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,997,000 after purchasing an additional 114,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 10.0% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,517,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NUS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nu Skin Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.60.

In other news, Chairman Steven Lund sold 21,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $959,300.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 180,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,161,923.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total transaction of $47,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 50,125 shares of company stock valued at $2,326,985. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.36. The stock had a trading volume of 447,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,982. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.00. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.40 and a 12-month high of $62.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 1.24.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 22.05%. The business had revenue of $604.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.04%.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes beauty and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and ageLOC Boost, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

