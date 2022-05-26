Maven Securities LTD Makes New Investment in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 35,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $866,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 362,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,932,000 after acquiring an additional 92,853 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 90,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 23,192 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 113,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 357,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,814,000 after acquiring an additional 9,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 393,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,682,000 after acquiring an additional 34,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KIM stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.17. The stock had a trading volume of 90,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,286,319. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.29 and its 200-day moving average is $23.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.37. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1-year low of $19.53 and a 1-year high of $26.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.78%.

KIM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Kimco Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $26.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com raised Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.10.

In other news, CFO Glenn Gary Cohen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $250,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 486,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,190,036.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

