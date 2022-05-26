Maven Securities LTD Purchases 81,710 Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Maven Securities LTD raised its position in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) by 88.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 81,710 shares during the quarter. AerCap comprises 0.3% of Maven Securities LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Maven Securities LTD owned approximately 0.13% of AerCap worth $11,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in AerCap by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of AerCap by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of AerCap by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of AerCap by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

Get AerCap alerts:

NYSE AER traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $45.87. 825,977 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,862,943. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The company has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.16. AerCap Holdings has a 12 month low of $40.98 and a 12 month high of $71.38.

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. AerCap had a positive return on equity of 12.47% and a negative net margin of 20.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AerCap Holdings will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AER has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on AerCap from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on AerCap from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Stephens decreased their price objective on AerCap to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. HSBC decreased their price objective on AerCap from $69.50 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered AerCap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.44.

About AerCap (Get Rating)

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.