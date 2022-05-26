Maven Securities LTD Purchases New Shares in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 2,395.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the third quarter worth about $127,000. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on WAL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.67.

NYSE:WAL traded up $2.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.03. 576,041 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 949,016. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.83. The company has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.44. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $71.68 and a 12-month high of $124.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $555.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.09 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 41.03% and a return on equity of 21.77%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.57%.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, General Counsel Randall S. Theisen sold 6,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $591,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO J. Kelly Jr. Ardrey purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $78.67 per share, with a total value of $236,010.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,090 shares in the company, valued at $479,100.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 5,150 shares of company stock valued at $394,784. 2.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

