Maven Securities LTD Purchases New Stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $921,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TCI Fund Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 13.6% in the third quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 12,988,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,407,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556,357 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,600,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $760,299,000 after purchasing an additional 647,007 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,403,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,692,000 after acquiring an additional 352,576 shares during the last quarter. Iyo Bank Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,123,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 583.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 150,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,374,000 after buying an additional 128,779 shares in the last quarter. 98.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BXP traded up $2.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $109.93. The company had a trading volume of 7,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,458. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.49 and a 52 week high of $133.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $120.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.96. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.89, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.08.

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.24. Boston Properties had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 6.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.32%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Boston Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Boston Properties from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Boston Properties from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.91.

Boston Properties Profile (Get Rating)

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

