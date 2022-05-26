Maven Securities LTD Sells 100,014 Shares of Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN)

Maven Securities LTD lessened its stake in shares of Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Rating) by 65.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 52,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,014 shares during the quarter. Maven Securities LTD owned approximately 0.32% of Exagen worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XGN. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Exagen by 269.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 364,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,470,000 after buying an additional 266,001 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exagen by 130.4% in the third quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 390,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,313,000 after purchasing an additional 221,095 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Exagen in the third quarter worth $1,700,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Exagen in the fourth quarter worth $485,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exagen by 15.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 160,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 21,444 shares during the last quarter. 74.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on XGN shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Exagen from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exagen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Exagen in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Exagen from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Shares of XGN traded up $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $4.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,581. The company has a current ratio of 8.72, a quick ratio of 8.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Exagen Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.15 and a twelve month high of $17.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.03 million, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.50 and a 200-day moving average of $8.62.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.01). Exagen had a negative return on equity of 35.51% and a negative net margin of 64.26%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.48) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exagen Inc. will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its cell-bound complement activation products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of autoimmune and autoimmune-related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

