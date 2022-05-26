Maven Securities LTD Sells 25,000 Shares of Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR)

Maven Securities LTD decreased its position in Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. Maven Securities LTD’s holdings in Cipher Mining were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cipher Mining by 1,218.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 559,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 517,245 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Cipher Mining in the fourth quarter worth $955,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Cipher Mining in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Cipher Mining by 1,124.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 17,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cipher Mining by 159.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 6,469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Cipher Mining alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CIFR traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.10. The company had a trading volume of 3,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,202. Cipher Mining Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.29 and a 12-month high of $15.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.03 and its 200 day moving average is $4.07.

Cipher Mining ( NASDAQ:CIFR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter.

Cipher Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cipher Mining Inc, a technology company, operates in the bitcoin mining ecosystem in the United States. It engages in developing and growing a cryptocurrency mining business that specializes in bitcoin. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cipher Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cipher Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.