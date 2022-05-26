Maven Securities LTD Sells 2,725 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Maven Securities LTD decreased its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,725 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Standard Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $175,624,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,921,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,159,808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $476,964,000 after purchasing an additional 634,304 shares during the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,871,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,615,437 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $121,967,000 after purchasing an additional 412,440 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PWR traded up $3.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $121.58. The stock had a trading volume of 45,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,435,021. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.40 and a 12 month high of $140.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a PE ratio of 37.04 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $124.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.33.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.17. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Quanta Services’s revenue was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 8.48%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley upped their target price on Quanta Services from $129.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen increased their price target on Quanta Services from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Quanta Services from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Quanta Services from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.50.

In other Quanta Services news, Director Bernard Fried sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $337,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.52, for a total value of $177,641.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,034 shares of company stock valued at $2,378,756 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

