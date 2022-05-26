Maven Securities LTD Takes $3.09 Million Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 49,700 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,092,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Zillow Group by 10.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,811,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,073,000 after acquiring an additional 95,638 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 6,366 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZG traded up $1.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,183,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,414. Zillow Group, Inc. has a one year low of $33.26 and a one year high of $124.90. The company has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.86 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.93.

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:ZG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.56. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 5.04% and a negative return on equity of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Zillow Group’s revenue was up 249.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ZG shares. Bank of America upped their price target on Zillow Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Zillow Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Zillow Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wedbush upgraded Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Zillow Group in a research report on Monday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zillow Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.91.

In related news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.21, for a total value of $172,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $810,835.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 2,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total transaction of $90,447.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 47,917 shares in the company, valued at $1,971,784.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,856 shares of company stock worth $978,548 in the last three months. 18.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

