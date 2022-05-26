Maven Securities LTD Takes Position in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 15,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Victory Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Victory Capital by 219,900.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Victory Capital by 66.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Victory Capital by 335.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Victory Capital by 7.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Victory Capital alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VCTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Victory Capital in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Victory Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Victory Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

NASDAQ:VCTR traded up $0.87 on Thursday, hitting $27.80. 2,426 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,885. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.06. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.36 and a 52 week high of $43.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.14.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $230.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.87 million. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 38.45% and a net margin of 31.35%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.04%.

Victory Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.