Maverick Capital Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 294 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SYF. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 189.0% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 4,487,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934,606 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,674,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,252 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,933,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 16,269.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,036,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,658,000 after buying an additional 1,030,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,613,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,250,000 after buying an additional 1,004,687 shares during the last quarter. 98.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SYF. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.26.

Synchrony Financial stock traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.00. The stock had a trading volume of 62,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,979,642. The company has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.61, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.96. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $31.36 and a 52 week high of $52.49.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 29.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, April 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.80 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 13.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.94%.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

